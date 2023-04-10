Leeds forward Patrick Bamford admits the team "fell apart" in their humiliating 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The loss left Javi Gracia's side hovering just two points clear of the relegation zone, while Palace moved six points above the bottom three.

Speaking to LUFCTV Bamford, who put Leeds ahead with his 50th goal for the club, said: "The first half we were really good, probably should've been a few goals ahead.

"Then, we kind of fell apart and it was a freak result in the second half.

"But, it's one that we'll move on from. I said before the game that one game doesn't decide it. It wasn't the be all and end all and we move on."

As Jordan Ayew sealed Palace's remarkable turnaround with their fifth goal in the 77th minute, Elland Road visibly emptied as Leeds fans left in their droves.

Responding to the supporters walking out, Bamford said: "Fans are entitled to their opinion and to leave early if they want. The majority of Leeds fans are always behind us.

"We appreciate that when they have to sit and watch the second half when we unfold like that, but we know they'll be there next week. We always appreciate them and we need them."