Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised the set -piece skills of James Ward-Prowse after his captain added another stunning free-kick to his back catalogue against Crystal Palace.

Ward-Prowse whipped a delicious shot into the top corner of Vicente Guaita's net for his fifth direct free-kick goal in two seasons - the most in any of Europe's top five leagues.

"In my team, of course, there is no-one better," said Hasenhuttl. "But he is maybe one of the best we've ever seen at set-pieces.

"When you consider the percentage of free-kicks we get and how often he scores them, it's amazing."

Ward-Prowse has scored 11 Premier League free-kicks, with only David Beckham (18), Thierry Henry (12) and Gianfranco Zola (12) scoring more in the competition.