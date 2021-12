Donny van de Beek was your man of the match in our Player Rater after Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace - their first under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

Van de Beek impressed you, despite only appearing for nine minutes after replacing Bruno Fernandes. Perhaps this is your tactic to convince Rangnick he should be in the starting XI every week?

Read the full match report and see how the other players rated