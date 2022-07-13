Milner thanks Bangkok fans
- Published
James Milner was introduced in Liverpool's friendly defeat to Manchester United at around the 30-minute mark and was then replaced by Thiago just after the hour.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp used 32 players in the fixture and Milner has pointed to the next leg of the Reds' summer tour.
Thank you Thailand for the support, next stop Singapore.#preseason#anotherdayanotherflight#YNWA pic.twitter.com/rHRL904Tqs— James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 13, 2022
