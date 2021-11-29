Gerrard flying high at Villa

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard’s start as Aston Villa manager couldn’t have gone much better. Two games, and two wins.

Villa looked organised from the start and dominated the midfield against Crystal Palace.

Gerrard got the selection decisions right, bringing in Leon Bailey and Ashley Young into the starting line-up who were both dangerous throughout, while not using Danny Ings at all.

That win has moved Villa up to 11th in the table, closer to where they think they should be ending up this season.