Rangnick to miss Arsenal game

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ralf Rangnick’s debut as interim Manchester United boss has been delayed.

United confirmed on Monday the 63-year-old had agreed a deal to take charge until the end of the season before assuming a two-year consultancy role.

However, Rangnick is not able to start work until his visa application is processed.

This has still not happened and United are not anticipating this situation will be resolved before Thursday’s Premier League game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

It means the earliest Rangnick could be in place is on Sunday, when United entertain Crystal Palace.