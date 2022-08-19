St Johnstone team news for visit of Aberdeen

St Johnstone will be without midfielder Cammy MacPherson after he suffered a thigh tear against Rangers last weekend.

Murray Davidson returns after a two-game suspension, while captain Liam Gordon - who has recovered from his recent injury lay-off - is pushing for a return to action after being an unused substitute in the last two games.

Long-term absentees David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) all remain sidelined.

Did you know? After St Johnstone’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen in May of last season, the Saints could win consecutive league meetings with the Dons for the first time since October 2015.