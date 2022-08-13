Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe described last weekend's victory over Nottingham Forest as the "blueprint" for his team as the Magpies look to build on their magnificent second half to last season.

The 2-0 victory over the newly promoted side was as one-sided as it gets, but this game could hardly have been more different as the visitors struggled to create meaningful opportunities and needed two goal-line clearances to avoid a first defeat of the campaign.

Considerable credit must also go to Nick Pope, who produced two impressive saves that will have done his England ambitions no harm whatsoever.

The former Burnley stopper produced a magnificent one-handed stop to deny Adam Lallana from point-blank range, before thwarting Solly March with another low save.

While Howe will be delighted with his players' character and resolve, he is unlikely to be too pleased with the Magpies' passing.

The visitors had opportunities to hurt their opponents on the counter-attack but, too often, their final ball was lacking.