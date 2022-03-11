Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brighton drew 2-2 at Anfield at the end of October and could easily have won it. I remember previewing the game for a Brighton newspaper and saying I can't believe they would go there and go on the attack but that's essentially what they did.

I don't think the Seagulls pose the same threat now, though. They have lost four in a row, and only scored one goal in that run of defeats.

Graham Potter's side have never scored that many goals but they have begun conceding more too.

Yes, they can keep the ball pretty well but I don't see them holding out for 90 minutes against Liverpool, not with the way Jurgen Klopp's side are playing at the moment.

ArrDee's prediction: Brighton are my local team and I know quite a few of their players. I love to see them doing well - to be honest they've done better this season than I thought they would - but Liverpool are absolutely monstrous at the moment. 1-2

