Arsenal are still interested in signing Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid at Juventus. (Calciomercato, via The Boot Room), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, 33, says bringing in Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal is a "gift". (Movistar, via Goal), external

