Leeds 2-4 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester United’s nine league goals against Leeds this season is the most they’ve ever scored in a single league campaign against the Whites.

  • This was the fourth time Leeds have conceded more than four goals in a Premier League game this season – no side has done so more often so far this term (also Newcastle and Norwich City).

  • There were just 59 seconds between Rodrigo Moreno pulling one back and Raphinha equalising for Leeds United; it’s the fastest a team has scored twice in the same league game against Manchester United since West Bromwich Albion in May 2013 (52 seconds).

  • United’s opener was their first Premier League goal from a corner situation this season, from what was their 139th corner in the competition this term. Their last such goal came in April 2021 against Burnley.

  • Seven of Harry Maguire’s 11 Premier League goals have been headed, including all four of his strikes for Manchester United in the competition. Seven of Maguire’s 11 top-flight goals have also come away from home.