Brendan Rodgers "will be pleased" with the response of his players at Anfield despite his Leicester team slipping to defeat, according to former West Ham and Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Green.

Rodgers was critical of his side after a disappointing loss in the FA Cup fourth round at Nottingham Forest and Green thinks the spirit of the Foxes was on display against Liverpool.

"Overall Rodgers would have seen a team that was still with him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He would have been looking for guys who can come to Anfield, dig in and fight. That's what he got."

Liverpool's first goal came from a corner, the 18th time Leicester have conceded from a set-piece, including penalties, this season.

"That's so frustrating and especially the number of times it's happened," said Green. "But they clearly can't answer that problem at this moment so he'll be pleased they put up a fight."

