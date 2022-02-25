Will form dictate this game?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Everton have to start fast and strong against Manchester City on Saturday if they want anything from the game. Form and history would have the Premier League leaders down as strong favourites.

But in games where it's mattered, when a title is still on the line, Manchester City react very well to defeats. They come into the back of this game following a 3-2 loss at home to Spurs last Saturday.

Before that result, it was 15 games unbeaten in the league. Defeat by Tottenham too on the opening day saw them then go the next eight unbeaten.

Funnily enough it was Spurs last season too that beat Manchester City. The Blues would then go the next 19 Premier League games unbeaten as they got themselves set for the title. Yes, at the end of the season they lost back-to-back home games against Leeds and Chelsea, but the title was all but sewn up by then.

In a race with Liverpool in 2018-19, defeat at the end of January was the last time City would lose. They won their last 14 games to win the league on the final day.

So it's understandable why Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side will have to win every game, why Everton have a big task on their hands, and why a win could see City fans get excited once more.