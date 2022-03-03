Striker Patrick Bamford is back in training but the Leicester City game may come too soon: "He's close and may make the bench. Diego Llorente has not trained today and is questionable for the weekend".

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper (both hamstring) are improving but still sidelined.

Marsch says he has "a million things on my mind but what’s important is how to make the simple things clearest right now and then get that complexity later on. To help the guys to express themselves."

He is clear that is side will play without fear and that he believes "I am the right fit for the job".

Marsch adds: “Pressure is what you make of it. I understand it’s a big league and a big moment and we have to find ways to get results. I understand all those things. But focusing on that doesn’t help me do the job. It’s about daily work and investing in the process and the .”

The new manager says he understands that people might find it hard to warm to him quickly because of their love for Bielsa but believes he can still create a team which people will continue to be proud of.