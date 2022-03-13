West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa: Moyes reaction

Speaking to BBC Sport, West Ham boss David Moyes said: "We have given the boy [Andriy Yarmolenko] as much time as he needs. His family are safe at the moment, he tells me. He wants to make sure everybody is fine and he has a lot going on. Sometimes, football is a release and hopefully he has had a bit of a release getting on the pitch again and scoring but there are more important things in life than football.

"The goal is great. He has great technical ability and he is capable of scoring big goals, as he has done for me since I've been here. We needed it because we haven't been scoring that many goals, but today we got two. I thought we looked comfortable then but we gave them a goal back.

"I thought we played well. There wasn't much in the game. I thought we played well in Seville and at Anfield, and if you put in good performances you will get some wins as well.

"The Premier League is really tight. You look at the sides at the bottom and they are hanging in there. There are three or four teams at the top who are excellent and then there other teams fighting for the next spots."

On injuries: "We have got we have got and we have nine Premier League games to go. The boys have bee brilliant with lots of character."