Everton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Everton have won each of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973.

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Everton. Overall, they’ve kept 23 shutouts against the Toffees in the competition, only recording more against Tottenham (27) and Newcastle (26).

Chelsea have the highest win rate in games played on the first day of a month in Premier League history, winning 30 of their 50 such games (60%). On 1 May specifically, Chelsea have won all four of their Premier League games.