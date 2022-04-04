Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Wolves have won four of their past six Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1 L1), one more than they’d won in their previous 26 top-flight meetings with the Villans (W3 D9 L14).

After winning three consecutive Premier League games, Aston Villa have now lost three in a row – their longest losing streak since a run of five ending in November 2021.

Only Norwich (eight) have conceded more goals from the penalty spot in the Premier League this season than Wolves (six) – while three of Aston Villa’s past eight Premier League goals against Wolves have been penalties.