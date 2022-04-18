Liverpool lay down marker in FA Cup win

Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Wembley

Liverpool put down a marker for the rest of the season with the manner in which they beat Manchester City to seal a place in the FA Cup final.

As the Reds chase an unprecedented clean sweep of four trophies, Europe’s two finest sides were in position to go head to head for the FA Cup, the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Liverpool already have the Carabao Cup in Anfield’s trophy room and this FA Cup victory, built on a blockbuster first 45 minutes that saw them 3-0 up, will have sounded even louder warnings to Pep Guardiola and City.

They were distinctly second best in the first half when Liverpool and City drew 2-2 in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium, but the roles were reversed on Saturday, as Liverpool steamrollered opponents weakened by injuries, fatigue from a bruising Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid in Spain and an FA Cup-specific team selection which saw Zack Steffen, Ederson’s replacement, make a costly error.

Jurgen Klopp's side were a huge threat in attack and the manager has luxuries of selection in that department, as proved when he switched man of the match Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the closing stages.

Now it is back to closing City’s one-point lead in the league - and they can go back to the top - at least temporarily - with the right result against Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday.