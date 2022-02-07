There are no new injury concerns. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is making a good recovery from appendicitis but is still a few weeks away, while Charlie Taylor is getting closer to fitness and Ashley Barnes is on his way back.

On the fight for Premier League survival, Dyche said "we have been down this road before" and that "we’ve got to work hard to turn things around and we have to go and make things happen rather than wait for them".

On the recent atmosphere at Turf Moor, Dyche said there has been "nervousness" among supporters but that "we can’t rely on the fans every week".

Dyche said his side have gone back to basics but will "stay believing in the fact that we will score goals and that is the next challenge".

On the expectation on Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst, Dyche said: "There is no pressure from me. We want these players to come in with a freedom to go and play."

On Manchester United, Dyche said: They still have very big players and well-recognised players with real quality. We have to be ready."