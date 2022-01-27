Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there's a current Chelsea player on the list.

Christian Pulisic: At just 23-years-old, he has plenty of time to develop into one of the greatest overseas footballers to grace the Premier League but already the youngster is making a big impression at Chelsea.

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £58m - the highest transfer fee for an American player. It didn't take long for him to make an impression as he scored a perfect' hat-trick - left foot, right foot and headed effort - in a 4-2 win against Burnley in October 2019.

The winger has continued to produce a number of standout performances and there's definitely even more to come.

