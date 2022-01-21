Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Brighton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and Chelsea fan Call Me Loop in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Brighton just keep pulling results - and late goals - out of the hat. Graham Potter is doing an excellent job as manager, and it is clear that they are a well-run club from top to bottom.
Leicester's last-gasp defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday was just crazy, really, but it sums up their up-and-down season.
The Foxes' sequence of league results in their 10 games since the end of October - LDLWDLWLWL - has not seen them get the same outcome in two successive games, so I am going to follow that pattern and predict them to win this one.
Call Me Loop's prediction: Brighton have been a bit annoying for Chelsea in the past few weeks. They frustrated us twice and I am going for another draw here. 1-1
