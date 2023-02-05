St Johnstone 1-4 Celtic: Manager reaction

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's not often you play against Celtic, have four shots on target and they score four goals. I was half-pleased about the first half.

"A couple of the goals we lost were poor but we did a lot of good things. The 4-1 score flatters them a little bit. I was quite pleased with parts of our game.

"We tried to squeeze them. If they peppered us on our 18-yard line they'd have scored quite a lot so we tried to keep them out of our box.

"I said to the players in there, 'give me that effort and we will win games of football'."