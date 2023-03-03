Emery praised Ollie Watkins’ work ethic being key in his recent goalscoring exploits: “He was the first to try to improve and develop individually. He always wants to do more and his attitude offensively and defensively is amazing. I think he is improving in everything.”

He backs his striker for a call-up to the England squad later this month after five goals in five games: “Of course, he deserves to be in it. He has to keep trying to add himself as an option for the coach.”

On Villa’s rocky recent home form: “It’s much worse to lose at home than away. We have to impose ourselves, get control of the game, be compact and be consistent. We want connection with our supporters and we want to win and keep a clean sheet.”

Central to that ambition will be Emi Martinez, who won the Best Goalkeeper prize at the Fifa Best Awards: “We are very happy with him and he is proud to achieve this here with Villa and with his national team. He helps us become more competitive and we want to have him for a long time.”