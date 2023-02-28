Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City to the club's first FA Cup triumph in 2021 when they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final courtesy of a Youri Tielemans goal.

Midfielder Tielemans has an ankle injury picked up in a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday and the Foxes are waiting for the results of a scan to determine the seriousness of the problem.

Playmaker James Maddison could be available for selection after recent illness, though longer-term absentee Jonny Evans will miss out despite returning to training this week.

Predict the Foxes' starting XI