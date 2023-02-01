It seems like Liverpool are looking to mould Cody Gakpo into a potential Roberto Firmino replacement, according to the editor of Liverpool.com.

The 23-year-old has started at centre-forward for the Reds in four of his first five games, but is yet to score for the club.

However, he is also comfortable on the left flank, featuring there for both the Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven.

"The fact he is playing centrally the last couple of games, with Darwin Nunez playing off the left, it looks like that is what they want to do with him in the future," Matt Addison told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

"If you wanted him to be a winger, you would have started that process straight away. There are not many obvious wingers for Liverpool at the minute, so that would make sense.

"Roberto Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season. It is like a Mane-Diaz situation last season - when they try and bring one in to replace the other.

"Gakpo, therefore, maybe becomes that false nine type of player. He is not quite the same, but I don't think you will ever be the same as what Firmino does.

"On the evidence so far, I would rather see him on the left-hand side, to give him a bit of space to do what he does - dribbling and being able to beat a man."

