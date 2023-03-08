Xavier Bird, BBC Radio London Sport

There are famously no easy games in the Premier League. So says everyone.

Some games are definitely more straightforward than others though and you’d have thought that relegation threatened Bournemouth at home might be one of those games for Arsenal.

But it was a game they wouldn’t take the lead in until 96 minutes and 59 seconds had elapsed on the clock.

Arsenal's record appearance maker David O’Leary told Radio London he’d barely sat down in the director’s box before Philip Billing tapped in from six yards out to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead.

“We all went still. Most of us were still finding our seats,” O'Leary said.

It was a game Arsenal went on to dominate in terms of possession, but after going 2-0 down, it took a last-gasp Reiss Nelson strike from outside the box to win them the game.

O’Leary, of course, was involved in the game which culminated with Arsenal’s most famous last-gasp goal in 1989. He wasn’t confident when Nelson took aim though.

“When it fell to him I thought that – well it’s Reiss with his left foot… this could go anywhere," O'Leary said. "It could go out of the Emirates! But it flew into the top corner – a dream goal.

“The way Mikel and the team have had the Emirates crowd with them this season - and when that goal went in - it’s been a long time since I’ve seen an atmosphere like that afterwards with people staying behind. It was amazing.”