We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Alan: Brighton ground out the victory. They struggle to play well against teams in a lower position more so than title contenders. However, the fight and result shows they are believing that Europe is possible.

Steve: Another great result from a game that we would have drawn or lost last season. We are exceeding all expectations and, with Mac Allister and Caicedo back for upcoming games, top four is not unachievable.

Guy: A hard-fought victory, we have learned to win ugly. Bournemouth came for a point and got what they deserved... nothing.

Alastair: This is exactly the type of game the old Brighton under Potter used to lose. Away team sets up for a point and only attack on the break. Playing badly against a frustrating team and then winning is a sign of a great team and how much we've improved under RDZ.