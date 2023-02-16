Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live: "A massive blow for Arsenal, how will they recover? Yes they have a game in hand but I thought City were excellent in the second half.

"They've flexed their muscles and said to Arsenal 'we are the team to beat'.

"For Arsenal it's about recovering, they need to win that game at Aston Villa."

Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live: "A massive win, big performances from big players. They turned up and produced the world class quality that they have in he moment that it was needed.

"That's what separated the game, their players were clinical when the chances came, they defended well enough, controlled the game when they needed to and rightly so they're celebrating with their fans."