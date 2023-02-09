There are no short-term returnees but Ryan Yates is close to full training. Moussa Niakhate is also back on the grass after a long absence but still some way from playing in the first team.

Jonjo Shelvey has “already shown his quality” as he begins training with his new team-mates: “Like any new player, the quicker we can get him training and playing, the better. He looks really happy to be close to a return."

On top scorer Brennan Johnson: “We love Brennan and have always been happy with how he is as a guy, the way he trains, how talented he is. But we only look forward with him, how to improve and he can continue to have an impact for us."

Cooper is not setting a points target for survival: “Sorry to sit on the fence and it’s a cliche, but we only look at the next game. We can’t do anything else because every point we have got this season, we have had to give everything in every single moment. We’re really enjoying that."