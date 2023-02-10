Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Sunday will be a time to focus on the pitch for Manchester City after a week where off-the-field issues have understandably taken the focus.

As far as the action is concerned, City have to make it three from three, starting against Aston Villa. Away trips to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest follow on and, if they want to make a charge for the title, they're going to have to start winning regularly.

Preparing for this week's commentary, I don't want to be all doom and gloom when City are second in the league, but the stats don't make for pleasant reading.

Against Tottenham last week, City could have won three in a row in the league - and that would have been their joint-longest run of the season. Three - even four, five, six - on the bounce was bread and butter for them over the past four or five seasons. That only emphasises that something isn't quite right this term.

They've lost three of their past six matches - as many as they did in their first 27. They've already lost more games this season than they did in the whole of 2021-22.

Those who were making the goals have dropped off too. Pre-World Cup, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden had 23 goals or assists in 14 games. Since Qatar, it's just two - and both of those are De Bruyne assists.

That said, you can find statistics to suit any occasion. City are unbeaten in 14 against Aston Villa, and have won their past 12 in the Premier League against the West Midlands side at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Blues midfielder Nigel Gleghorn will be alongside me for City v Villa on Sunday.

