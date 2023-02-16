St Mirren v Ross County: Pick of the stats
- Published
St. Mirren have only lost one of their last nine top-flight home games against Ross County (W5 D3), a 0-3 defeat in April 2015.
After beating St. Mirren 3-2 in November, Ross County are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over the Buddies for just a second time, previously doing so in August 2013.
Ross County have only won one of their last 10 league games (D3 L6), a 3-0 win at home to Kilmarnock in January.
Since his Ross County league debut in February 2021, Jordan White has scored 15 Scottish Premiership goals, the most of any player for the Staggies in this time. White has scored six league goals this term, his most in a single campaign in the Scottish top-flight.