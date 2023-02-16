Aston Villa v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

After winning three consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal from July 2020 to February 2021, Aston Villa have now lost each of their past three against the Gunners.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery took charge of 51 Premier League games for Arsenal between August 2018 and November 2019 (W25 D13 L13). This will be the Gunners' 10th Premier League match against one of their former managers - the previous nine were all against George Graham between 1996 and 2000 (W4 D4 L1), with their only defeat coming at Spurs in November 1999 (1-2).