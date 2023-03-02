Analysis: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

West Ham manager David Moyes was disappointed his side failed to overcome his former club and missed the chance to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

He said: "We had a great opportunity to get through and blew it. I thought we had a great chance to get through, I really did, but we couldn't see it through.

"We gave away two ridiculous goals. We had moments when we could've got the game and I thought the worst we would get out of the game was extra time."

Moyes saw his side take the lead through Said Benrahma's excellent strike and they had two chances to double their advantage but Pablo Fornals dragged a shot wide and Michail Antonio, just as he had done in the first half, failed to beat David de Gea on a one-on-one.

A failure to score a second proved costly as three goals in a frantic final 13 minutes, including an own goal from Nayef Aguerd, who then made two further costly errors for goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred, saw West Ham eliminated.

Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of positives to take forward for Moyes as he correctly said that for "60-70%" of the match they were the better team.

But, as has so often been the case this season, a lack of clinical finishing in front of goal cost them dearly.