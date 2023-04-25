Transfer news: City keen on Min-jae
Manchester City will compete with Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham to sign South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli for £40m. (Sun), external
Aymeric Laporte is unhappy at City after struggling for regular starts and wants to join Barcelona. (Relevo - in Spanish), external
Liverpool and Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. (Daily Mail), external