Duk among Michael Stewart's player of year candidates

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

Duk is fresh in the mind, given team-mate Bojan Miovski was out in front at one point.

He's come to the fore and the pair have struck up a partnership that has been really lucrative for Aberdeen, particularly under Barry Robson.

Duk's so quick, and pace is a huge attribute in this league. If Aberdeen go on and finish third, you'd be hard pushed to look beyond him as a contender.

You talk about Van Veen in terms of his physical presence, goal threat and his other attributes. The Aberdeen forward bring a raw pace and energy. It causes major problems for opponents.

There's a lot of teams who don't have a great deal of pace and it's a huge problem, whereas you chuck in someone like Duk, and it just causes chaos.

Read more on Michael Stewart's stars of the season here