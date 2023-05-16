Tottenham have today announced they will visit Thailand during this summer’s Asia-Pacific Tour.

Spurs will play Leicester at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday 23 July - a day after they hold an open training session for fans in the country.

The match completes the club's 2023 tour schedule, following the previously announced matches with West Ham in Perth on Tuesday 18 July and AS Roma in Singapore on Wednesday 26 July.

The club said: "Our first ever trip to Bangkok will give the club the opportunity to engage with it’s well established and passionate fanbase in Thailand where we currently have five Official Supporters Clubs - Bangkok Spurs, Burapha Spurs, Nonthaburi Spurs, Thonburi Spurs and Pattaya Spurs.

"As is club tradition, players and staff will be engaging in a range of activities to engage with our fanbase, support good causes, deliver grassroots football programmes, and celebrate local culture across all cities we visit."