Dean Smith says Leicester made a "really bright start" against Liverpool but they ended up being "beaten by a better team".

The 3-0 defeat last night has left the Foxes two points from safety with just two games to play.

"I thought it was a really bright start," he said.

"We played in their half. Unfortunately the first goal they put a ball over the top and score from it. It's a talented team with supreme athletes. The better team won on the day. The goals we concede are disappointing. The third isn't a free-kick, it's disappointing.

"We've conceded the first goal, and even the second - we give the ball away and it's a great strike, marginally onside, but just disappointing straight from the kick-off to give the ball away.

"What we did really well in the first half was make their centre-backs run back towards their goal."

Smith reiterated that narrow margins contributed to Leicester's defeat.

"It is two marginal onside goals and a free-kick that should never have been," he added.

"I can't question the players and I won't."

On what he has said to his players, Smith said: "Not an awful lot. It's a tough time to lift the players. Liverpool made it very tough for us. We have to keep believing."

