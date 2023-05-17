Bristol City are confident of signing Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen. (Bristol Live), external

Defender and midfielder McCrorie, 25, is close to a £2m move to Bristol City. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have targeted Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes and Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external

Defender Mikey Devlin "was questioning a lot" before Hibernian signed him up, having had an injury-plagued end to his spell at Aberdeen. (Herald - subscription required), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip