Aberdeen's McCrorie nears Bristol City move - gossip

Bristol City are confident of signing Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen. (Bristol Live)

Defender and midfielder McCrorie, 25, is close to a £2m move to Bristol City. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have targeted Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes and Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Defender Mikey Devlin "was questioning a lot" before Hibernian signed him up, having had an injury-plagued end to his spell at Aberdeen. (Herald - subscription required)

