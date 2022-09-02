Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon because of a hamstring injury but Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin return from suspension. Connor Randall and William Akio remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen will have Hayden Coulson back following an ankle knock. Callum Roberts remains out with a hamstring problem and Connor Barron is still recovering from a knee issue.

Did you know? Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has won each of his past three league visits to Ross County when in charge at St Mirren from December 2020 to October 2021.