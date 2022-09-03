Celtic v Rangers: Davis returns to XI

Rangers changed the entire team for Tuesday's cup win over Queen of the South.

Tom Lawrence picked up a knee injury in last Saturday's 4-0 win over Ross County, so Glen Kamara and Steven Davis come into midfield as Scott Wright drops to the bench, where he is joined by Alfredo Morelos as the striker returns from suspension.

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Kamara, Tillman, Kent, Colak.

Substitutes: McGregor, Morelos, Ridvan, King, Jack, Arfield, Devine, Wright, Sakala.