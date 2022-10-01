M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better.

C﻿ity will be without John Stones, and they are almost certainly not going to start with Aymeric Laporte. Ruben Dias carries a stong reputation, but a man growing quickly and favourably in popularity among Blues’ supporters is Manuel Akanji. He's been impressive in the Champions League and the Premier League, and could prove pivotal at the back.

F﻿or United, an injury to Harry Maguire isn't going to disrupt them. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are yet to lose in the league as a partnership. But could doubts to the in-form Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial put pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo - who was ineffective in both derbies last season.

T﻿he match-ups will be fascinating to watch at both ends of the pitch.

T﻿he whole game is live, with the best local, passionate coverage, on BBC Radio Manchester. It's also the first Premier League derby we've been able to bring you anywhere in the UK via BBC Sounds. I'll be joined by the former City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver and ex-United youngster Alex Bruce from 13:00 BST.