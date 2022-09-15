B﻿rendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Tottenham.

H﻿ere is what the Leicester boss had to say:

Rodgers praised the nation’s response to the death of the Queen: "She did a remarkable job, giving up her adult life to do her role, carrying it out with distinction. I met her twice, once with my daughter, I’ll always cherish that memory."

Dennis Praet is the only injury worry with a foot problem, but Rodgers expects his return to training on Friday.

W﻿hen asked about the mood among the squad, Rodgers said: "Everyone is very supportive and working very hard. There’s no other way."

H﻿e added: "You want to see grit and passion in the workplace and that’s something we have in abundance."

A﻿fter plans to expand King Power Stadium were approved, Rodgers said: "It’s part of the legacy of Khun Vichai, something that was talked about when he was alive. It commemorates his legacy and keeps the club moving forward."

O﻿n Spurs, Rodgers said: "It’s clearly a big challenge. They have some very talented players. Antonio works how he works, he’s got them playing well and with quality."

F﻿ollow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences here