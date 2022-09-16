Mikel Arteta says "any manager would want" the versatility Ben White offers after the defender missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

White has impressed in his new right-back role this season with the Gunners top of the Premier League and Arteta was not shy in praising the 24-year-old defender after his England omission.

“That’s Gareth’s decision,” Arteta said. “And whenever Ben gets the call, he will be ready.

“He can play in both positions [full-back and centre-back] and to have versatile players who can play them to the level Ben can is something any manager would want.”

White has four caps for England but has been excluded from the last two squads, leaving his hopes of making the World Cup in jeopardy.

“Gareth picks the best squad he believes in for now but that does not mean it will be the case in November,” said Arteta. “The squad England have available is incredible.

“We will do everything we can to help Ben and I’m sure he will continue to give lots of reasons to have a chance for selection.”