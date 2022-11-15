D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

There would have been a sense of deja vu for Unai Emery when it came to having to address Aston Villa’s poor winless away form this season. When he took over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Wenger’s last season had seen the Gunners win only four away games all season, losing 11 in the process.

Emery improved things slightly, but ultimately Arsenal’s seven away wins cost them a Champions League place by one point in the 2018-19 season, after having the Premier League’s third best home record.

Despite Villa giving away a sloppy goal away at Brighton within the first minute, Emery’s organisation of the team to shut the game down once they led - using a full quota of substitutions and a sprinkle of time-wasting dark arts - saw Villa over the line for their first away win of the season.

The three points were more than Villa’s tally from their previous seven away games. Considering Villa currently have the sixth best home record in the league, you can see how their progress has been compromised on their travels.

If Villa are to benefit from what Emery learnt from his previous spell in the Premier League, it’s perhaps that when it comes to away games, more of a ‘by any means necessary’ approach is needed.