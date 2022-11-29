'Enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire'
Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has made his first step into management.
The 41-year-old has been on the coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester since retiring as a player.
BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay has been digging into the detail and what's behind Wigan's motivation to bring Toure in.
“From the earliest of conversations we had, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the Club - with his enthusiasm, knowledge & immense desire to work and be part of Wigan shining throughout the process.” - Wigan CEO Mal Brannigan on Kolo Toure. #WAFC— Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) November 29, 2022
