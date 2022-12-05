Neil Banfield thinks that looking after Arsenal's reserve team under Arsene Wenger has prepared him well for the pressures of being Michael Beale's first-team assistant coach with Rangers.

"You can feel the passion that is within the club and the drive and determination to be successful," the 60-year-old Englishman told Rangers TV.

"You get used to working with the pressure of a high-intensity club and you can feel it straight away when you walk in the door here at Rangers."

Banfield, who was a defender for Leyton Orient, first crossed paths with Beale when he signed him for Charlton Athletic while he was head of youth with the London club.

"He was a 14-year-old, young, gangly left winger," he recalled. "We both went our own ways, but we kept in touch.

"I've watched Michael grow as a coach and we reconnected at QPR. All throughout his career, he was at Chelsea with a good friend of mine, Dermott Drummy. He was given the opportunity to be QPR manager and he invited me to be part of his backroom staff.

"It's been a really enjoyable journey. We've dovetailed really well together."

Banfield thinks Rangers have "some great young players coming through the academy" and that this, allied to the experience and quality of the senior squad, shows promise for the rest of the season under Beale.

"They've been very receptive to what he wants to do and the intensity," he added. "I think they're enjoying the training that Michael has put on. We can see there's a good future for us."