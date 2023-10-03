Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's Champions League group game with RB Leipzig.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On the passing of Francis Lee: "He is part of what we are. We are here because of people like Franny Lee, Mike Summerbee, Colin Bell, part of the generation of that created this organisation. On behalf of the team, to his wife and all the family, a huge hug."

On the delayed flight to Leipzig: "It's no problem. It's fly safe and land safe, that's the important thing. The authorities said it was so risky to fly before so we made the training session longer and the lunch longer."

On the VAR row: "I understand completely how upset Liverpool must be. It could be another club. They have to find a system where the main roles are the players and the game. In all the countries, not just here, the referees and the VARs are the leading roles. They have to take a step back."

On next season's Champions League expansion and 32-team Club World Cup: "You get the same arguments from all the managers in European competition. They made the competitions, have they spoken to the managers and captains of the big teams? I read it in the newspaper. Is my answer going to change anything? Absolutely not. Only the players can stop it."

