Chelsea v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes six changes from his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool before the international break.

Thiago Silva starts after England-based South American players avoided bans from Fifa. Deadline day signing Saul Niguez makes his first start for the Blues, with Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevor Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech also starting.

Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta all drop to the bench, while Reece James is suspended.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Chilwell, Azpilicueta