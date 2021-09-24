Lawro's predictions: Watford v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Watford's results have been pretty up and down so far but they have six points from their first five games which they will be satisfied with.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are one of five top-flight teams without a win and their performances have not been great either. I haven't seen anything that suggests they are about to start climbing the table.

Friction's prediction: This is going to be tight. 1-1

