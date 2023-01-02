Aberdeen 0-0 Ross County: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky MacKay told BBC Scotland: "We looked at the team that came out against us and it was then ‘where are they going to play?’ because it was going to be slightly different than the last couple of games. And it was, with Ramirez playing just in behind so we had to look at that and adapt to that.

"We've got to just keep believing. I think we've been in this situation many times and there's a calmness to us in terms of it's halfway, there's a lot of football to go.

"We've played everyone, some a couple of times. I think there's a really tight group of teams, I look at Dundee United, they've won the last couple and I look at them as a team that invested heavily in terms of those forwards and I could see why that would click at some point. There's other teams that are dropping at the moment and it's quite a tight group."